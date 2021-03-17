FAST university students designed a project known as QueryCity that won the Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021 outclassing more than 650 world teams. QueryCity is a student’s search engine that aims to make education accessible for all. The project was developed by Muhammad Taimoor Hassan and Ch Hanzaila Maqsood.

These talented and bright students will be awarded National Winning Cup, Rs100,000 in cash prize. Other that that, they also got $1000 in Azure credits.

FAST University Students Win Microsoft Imagine Cup 2021

Querycity facilitates all the students in their studies as it features thousands of questions and answers to all subjects. The project is providing the solution to all the problems regarding the studies that are facing by students on daily basis. It is also helping students to save money that they spend on textbooks and other resources. It provides education that is easily accessible to every student at minimal cost.

For readers information, “the Imagine Cup brings together student innovators using passion and purpose to tackle social issues with tech.You can work with friends (and make new ones!), network with professionals, gain new skills, make a difference in the world, and have the chance to win great prizes.”

Microsoft held the Imagine Cup, which is the Global Technical Competition, every year globally. It helps students to work together in order to tackle social issues by using the technology. Every year, more than 650 teams from top universities of Pakistan participate in this competition.

