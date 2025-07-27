The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has taken another step to make banking faster and easier for the public. In a new move, the SBP has instructed banks to open new accounts within just two working days. This rule applies to accounts for both individuals and businesses.

The goal is to increase financial inclusion and improve customer experience. Financial inclusion means making banking services more accessible to everyone, especially those who are currently unbanked.

Faster Banking: SBP Simplifies Account Opening Process

In its official statement, the SBP said it has simplified the account opening process. Regulated entities (REs), such as banks and financial institutions, must now follow a faster and more transparent process. Customers should also be able to track the progress of their applications. This will help build trust and improve the overall banking experience.

To make things easier for users, the SBP has introduced a new consolidated framework. This framework standardises the account opening process and reduces the paperwork required. It also supports the use of digital platforms to make the process faster and more user-friendly.

The SBP’s efforts are showing results. According to PwC’s Banking Publication 2024, Pakistan’s financial inclusion rate rose to 60% in 2023. Back in 2021, Pakistan had 9% of the world’s unbanked adults. Now, that number has dropped to just 4%. This is a big achievement and shows that more people in the country are joining the formal banking system.

In recent years, the SBP has launched many initiatives to help people get access to financial services. These include:

Branchless banking

Asaan accounts for easier access

Digital onboarding of customers

Special accounts for freelancers, overseas Pakistanis, and remittance receivers

Now, with the new rules in place, customers can open all types of accounts online. This means they don’t have to visit a branch physically. The digital process is secure, efficient, and accessible from anywhere.

The SBP has also issued new guidelines for payments. It has told banks and REs to make sure every merchant — whether operating online or in-store — has at least one way to accept digital payments. These payment methods can include Raast QR codes, POS terminals, or online checkout systems.

To help small businesses adopt digital payments, the SBP has also advised banks to group merchants based on their size. These groups include micro, small, and registered merchants. Support and solutions should be tailored to fit their needs and help them grow.

These steps by the SBP aim to create a more modern, inclusive, and digital-friendly banking system in Pakistan. By speeding up account opening, promoting transparency, and pushing digital payments, the SBP is helping more people and businesses participate in the formal economy.