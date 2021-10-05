Yesterday, the social media giant Facebook along with WhatsApp and Instagram stopped working around the globe and faced a major six-hour outage. The company blamed a “faulty configuration change” for the outage that stopped the company’s 3.5 billion users from accessing its social media platforms.

‘Faulty Configuration Change’ Caused the Six Hours Outage: Facebook

However, in a blog post, the company did not disclose who was behind the configuration change and whether it was planned or not. A number of Facebook employees who declined to be named had told a source earlier that they concluded that the six hours outage was caused by an internal blunder in how internet traffic is routed to its systems.

According to the employees, the stoppage of internal communication tools and other resources that rely on that same network in order to work intensified the error. In a blog post, Facebook said,

We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.

Amidst the outage, the world moved to the other competitor apps such as Twitter and TikTok. Consequently, the shares of Facebook dropped by 4.9%, their biggest daily drop since Nov 2020. Though, shares increased by about half a percent in post-hours trade following the resumption of social media platforms.

In a tweet, Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer said,

To every small and large business, family, and the individual who depends on us, I’m sorry. Adding that it may take some time to get to 100%.

