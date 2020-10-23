Fawad Chaudhry announces Pakistani version of Netflix





Via a tweet, Federal Minister of Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry revealed that a Pakistani version of Netflix is in operation and will be launched shortly.

Netflix is the world’s largest streaming provider. Pakistan’s science ministry, however, believes that now is the time to launch its own local streaming network in the region. Netflix Inc. announced a dramatic slowdown of new customers and generally exceeded revenue estimates, according to foreign media sources.

After two straight quarters topping the 10 million mark in the midst of shelter-in-place orders related to the COVID-19 pandemic, Netflix posted 2.2 million net new subscribers in its third quarter.

The OTT website, the first of its kind, will soon be open to the audience. The technological part of the platform has been completed, Chaudhry said, and now, PEMRA has been asked to prepare guidance on the material to be screened on the medium.

“We at the Ministry of Science and Technology are all set to introduce the first OTT (Pakistani equivalent of Netflix) television in Pakistan. Chaudhry wrote that the technology segment is complete and we asked PEMRA to prepare a content guideline. “We will all be able to start in the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) mode.”

Streaming Platforms offers content producers a leverage to create content. Their diversification mandate encourages new voices to come to the forefront. It’s a big step in the right direction, and in the coming years, we expect a lot of visionary, experimental filmmakers from Pakistan to turn to the web world.