Fawad Khan & Sanam Saeed Surprise Fans as Siblings in ‘Barzakh’

Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed are known for their iconic chemistry in Zindagi Gulzar Hai. When their fans learned about their reunion in the upcoming web series Barzakh, they got quite excited. However, the twist is that the pair portrays siblings this time, offering a fresh dynamic that has sparked mixed reactions among fans.

The series premiered on July 19 on Zindagi’s YouTube channel and ZEE5. Barzakh is penned and directed by Asim Abbasi, the creative mind behind Churails and the Oscar-nominated Cake. Before release, the series generated significant buzz with its teasers and trailers capturing widespread attention online. However, many fans are disappointed with Fawad’s and Sanam’s chemistry in the series as they wanted a reunion in romantic roles.

Fawad Khan Urges Fans To Appreciate Series For Its Artistic Value

In a recent interview, Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed discussed their new roles, addressing fans’ anticipations. Sanam Saeed acknowledged that the transition from romantic leads to siblings might stir controversy, given the audience’s expectation of their reunion in romantic roles.

However, Fawad Khan urged fans to admire the series for its artistic value. Moreover, he reassured fans that a romantic reunion could still be on the horizon in future projects. He urged viewers to welcome the new storyline and dynamic.

There have been mixed social media reactions, with some fans expressing disappointment. One user remarked:

“They’ve dashed our hopes; Sanam and Fawad are siblings in Barzakh.”

Another added:

“We were hoping for a Kashf and Zaroon reunion, but now they are shown as siblings.”

The list goes on. Despite the surprise, Barzakh promises a fascinating narrative. It aims to engage the audience with its unique storyline and the spellbinding performances of its lead actors. The first two episodes merely teased the big potential Fawad and Sanam have in the upcoming episodes. So, we will have to wait before concluding anything.

Barzakh is a poetic of art, a beautifully told supernatural story. However, it might not suit everyone’s palette. Barzakh is a six-episode long series that will air each episode on Tuesdays and Fridays on ZEE5 and Zindagi YouTube. So, do watch and share with us what you think of the story and characters.