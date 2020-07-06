Yesterday, some delightful news came for the Pakistan domestic industry. Fawad Chaudhry, the Minister for Science and Technology stated that in the coming 3 years Pakistan is going to initiate its own electromagnetic industry.

Fawad Says Pakistan Will Initiate its Own Electromagnetic Industry Soon

In addition to that, the minister also acknowledged the gesture of the White House government for offering 100 ventilators to Pakistan. He also added that the country has started to produce its own ventilators. In a statement, the minister told that the ventilators are complex machines and not many countries around the world have the ability and resources to manufacture it.

Fawad showed a feeling of optimism concerning the capability of Pakistan of manufacturing ventilators to meet the needs of the country and wish to export the machine globally in the near future.

The Minister for Science and technology tweeted,

We are already exporting sanitizers and PPE’s to the USA, the USA’s gesture of friendship is appreciated. However, in the next three years, Pak ll has its own big medical/electromagnetic industry n I have no doubts that the USA ll be our major client.

While complimenting the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), scientists, technicians, and National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation, the minister said: “When the first COVID-19 case was recorded on February 26th, we were not producing anything. Within a few months, we have become capable of producing our equipment.”

According to Fawad Chaudry, the upcoming three models are also in the closing stages, after which the country is going to be placed among the very few countries of the world that are manufacturing complicated medical machinery, under the EU standards.

Check out? Government will Sponsor Tech-Based Business Ideas: Fawad Chaudhry