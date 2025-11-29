Faysal Bank Earns Global Recognition at Qorus Reinvention Awards MEA 2025

Faysal Bank, Pakistan’s Best Islamic Bank, won the Bronze Award at the Qorus Reinvention Awards – MEA 2025, recently held in Dubai. These prestigious awards celebrate the most innovative ideas and practices transforming the financial services industry across the Middle East and Africa.

Winners were selected through a rigorous, independent process combining assessment by an international jury of senior banking executives and voting by the Qorus community. Evaluation criteria included originality, impact, universality, and submission quality.

The award was presented to Faysal Bank for its new and improved Faysal Digibank mobile banking app that offers convenience via seamless on boarding, intuitive UI/UX experience, AI-Powered Enhancements, Hyper Personalization, Tap & Pay technology, and Next-Gen Digital Services such as Voice-enabled banking, multilingual support and Gamified financial wellness programs for youth & women.

The Qorus Reinvention Awards – MEA, an extension of Qorus’s globally recognized Banking and Insurance Innovation Awards, celebrates the most impactful ideas shaping the future of financial services. Honouring creativity, customer-centricity and measurable results, this year’s program drew nearly 600 entries from leading banks and insurers worldwide across multiple categories.

These awards are a testament to Faysal Bank’s commitment to driving digital transformation and innovation in Islamic banking. Through advanced technology and customer-focused solutions, the Bank is redefining the banking experience and paving the way for a more inclusive, future-ready financial ecosystem in Pakistan.

