Faysal Bank is one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan and is on its journey to convert from a conventional bank to a full fledged Islamic Bank, which is regarded as the largest conversion in the financial sector.

The Bank has already successfully converted a large portion of its conventional banking network and portfolio into Islamic. At the end of 2019, Faysal Bank has a total of 555 branches, out of which 414 are dedicated Islamic branches.

The Bank, in the last two years, has grown significantly in terms of its footprint, Islamic products and its customer base both through its expanding network and digital banking.

On this occasion, the CEO reiterated the vision of the Bank to be the leading Islamic Bank in Pakistan with customer centricity and technology as the pillars of growth.

Faysal Bank has been awarded “Best Emerging Islamic Bank – 2019”. Mr. Yousaf Hussain, CEO of Faysal Bank received this award from the Governor SBP, Mr. Raza Baqir at the CEO Summit Asia, held at Karachi.