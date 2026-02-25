Faysal Bank Recognized for CSR excellence at NFEH Awards

Faysal Bank Limited (FBL) has been honored with eight prestigious awards at the National Forum for Environment & Health (NFEH) CSR Awards, recognizing the Bank’s leadership in sustainability, inclusive development, and measurable social impact across Pakistan.

The awards span key areas including CSR reporting, partnerships, climate resilience, education, innovation, impact measurement, inclusivity, and women’s empowerment — reflecting the Bank’s holistic and ESG-aligned approach to responsible banking.

These recognitions underscore Faysal Bank’s commitment to transparent sustainability reporting, collaborative multi-stakeholder engagement, climate action, educational uplift, vocational support, and women’s economic participation across its nationwide footprint.

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Yousaf Hussain, President & CEO of Faysal Bank stated,

“These awards reaffirm our commitment to responsible and inclusive growth. At Faysal Bank, we believe sustainable progress is driven by strong governance, meaningful partnerships, and measurable impact. We remain dedicated to strengthening communities and contributing to Pakistan’s long-term socio-economic development.”

This milestone reinforces Faysal Bank’s position as a purpose-driven Islamic bank, integrating environmental stewardship, social responsibility, and governance excellence into its core strategy.

