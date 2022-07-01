FB Rolls Out ‘Creator Collaborations’ Tool for Content Creators

Facebook is introducing a new “Creator Collaborations” tool, which would allow creators to cooperate with others on content to increase their reach. It is in line with the platform’s initiative to introduce more methods to support content creators in building their profiles and monetizing their work in the app.

According to Facebook:

With this tool, a creator can invite a second creator to publish a single piece of video content together. If the second creator accepts, the post will publish on both collaborator’s pages. Collaborators will share the same distribution for the content, and be able to view shared insights, such as reach and engagement, within Creator Studio.

Furthermore, ‘Creator Collaborations’ make it possible for many content creators to be included on a single Facebook post, increasing both brand exposure through the tag and the combined reach of both collaborators’ audiences. Though, it’s pretty similar to Facebook’s current Branded Content Tags, which let brands tag associated businesses in a single post to improve their marketing efforts.

Moreover, the new tool can pave the way for newcomers as more established content creators can assist them to get more reach and exposure. It can be done by exhibiting their content to a wider audience and allowing viewers to tap on their profiles for more information regarding any content.

However, the new feature is pretty limited right now. The company has clarified that the tool is currently available for video posts only. Still, it can prove to be a great tool for promoting any content in the app, and has the ability for community building, and eventually more monetization opportunities.

Check out? YouTube Launches a New Corrections Feature for Content Creators