FB Users May Become the Target of New variant of Ducktail Malware

In recent times, cyberattacks are increasing at an unprecedented rate. These malware incursions have not spared anyone even on platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Linkedin, etc. Facebook users are currently the target of a new variant of the Ducktail malware, which first appeared in July. The initial deployment targeted Facebook Business accounts, but the threat has since become more widespread. The most recent version of Ducktail captures all Facebook information accessible on an infected PC. If it is a business account, payment information may be uncovered, putting your funds in danger. In addition, Facebook Business data may contain billing details and billing cycles, which might be utilized to disguise illicit purchases.

Your FB Account is Vulnerable to the New variant of Ducktail Malware!

Bleeping Computer offered a comprehensive explanation of how Ducktail works. The initial version utilized a LinkedIn campaign in which hackers posed as marketing and human resources professionals to transmit PHP malware disguised as helpful information. The most recent version of Ducktail is distributed through file-sharing networks that offer cracked software, games, adult films, and anything else of a prohibited nature.

This is likely why the malware has expanded beyond Facebook Business accounts to gather browsing data, cryptocurrency wallets, and any personal Facebook account information that could be used, including names, contact emails, phone numbers, and more.

The PHP malware on your disc drive, which is human-readable code, is undetectable because it is compressed and saved in Base64, then expands in memory before to execution. Your computer may have numerous useful PHP scripts, therefore uninstalling all PHP may be a rash choice. Instead, you should wait for the newest antivirus software update to detect and eliminate this variation.

As usual, the most effective strategy to defend yourself from cyberattacks is to avoid engaging in risky behaviors. This necessitates exercising caution when downloading things from the internet. If anything appears too good to be true, it may be an attempt to infect your computer with malware. Maintain vigilance to protect your accounts, data, and money.

