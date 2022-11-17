FBI Has A Warning For Tiktok Users: Here’s Why

We all know that TikTok has always been problematic, not just for parents of teenagers but almost for everyone. Nowadays, parents are worried about the latest dangerous trends Tiktok users are following. The biggest issue is that the app is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company. The Director of the FBI, Christopher Wray, has recently reminded lawmakers: “Chinese companies are required to essentially… do whatever the Chinese government wants them to do in terms of sharing information or serving as a tool of the Chinese government.”

FBI is taking all these issues nowadays seriously. Wray said that the problems include:

“the possibility that the Chinese government could use it to control data collection on millions of users. Or control the recommendation algorithm, which could be used to influence operations if they so chose. Or to control software on millions of devices, which gives it an opportunity to potentially technically compromise personal devices. That’s plenty of reason by itself to be extremely concerned,”

No doubt, it’s something everyone should consider. The Chinese government can use TikTok to exploit devices directly. Apple’s App Store Review process is designed to maintain strict control over the software that can be installed on iPhones, and similarly, Google has a process for reviewing apps to prevent malicious code from compromising your gadgets. In addition, on iPhones, apps run in a sandbox, in order to prevent them from accessing other apps or data.