FBI Shuts Down World’s Biggest Cyber Fraud Platform

According to the latest reports, the FBI has recently shut down one of the world’s biggest cyber fraud platforms, Genesis.Market. Just for your information, it is a major dark web marketplace for stolen personal data, that has now been shut down in a multinational policing operation.
Genesis.Market: One of The World’s Biggest Cyber Fraud Platforms
The point worth mentioning here is that the homepage of Genesis.Market has been defaced now. Moreover, it has been replaced with the usual FBI notice stating:
“This Website Has Been Seized”.
In addition to that the notice also shows logos of many law enforcement agencies, indicating that the operation involved police forces in multiple countries, for instance: Canada, Sweden, France, Germany, and others. Europol also seems to have been entangled. However, the fact is that the FBI and its parent organization, the Department of Justice, nor Europol, have issued any official statement regarding the seizure. We have got all the information from various media reports.
Reports claim that this takedown operation was named “Cookie Monster”. As cyber criminals shared browser cookies on Genesis.Market that’s why it has been given this kind of name. Together with browser cookies, hackers also bought login credentials, and digital fingerprints, all of which were obtained illegally via hacks and data breaches.
Hackers was able to do more than just purchase stolen goods on Genesis.Market. The dark website offered a subscription service as well that provided updated information regarding individuals being tracked. The cybersecurity researcher Sophos stated in a research report:
“In other words, Genesis customers aren’t making a one-time buy of stolen information of unknown vintage; they’re paying for a de facto subscription to the victim’s information, even if that information changes,”
It would not be wrong to say that the FBI has been busy this year, taking down some of the biggest underground forums. Earlier in 2023, it took down BreachForums, undoubtedly, the most popular forum for hackers in the world. So, let’s see what would be the next step of the FBI.
