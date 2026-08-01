The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that its IRIS platform and related online services will be temporarily shutdown due to scheduled system maintenance this month.

According to the announcement, the maintenance will be carried out by Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the IT arm of the FBR. The maintenance work will begin at 12:30 AM on August 8 and will continue until 5:00 PM on August 10.

During this period, taxpayers, businesses, and other users will not be able to access the IRIS portal or use its online services. This means users will be unable to file tax returns, submit documents, or complete other transactions through the platform while the maintenance is underway.

FBR Announces Temporary Shutdown of IRIS System for Scheduled Maintenance

FBR said that after the completion of maintenance work, it will restore the services. The planned upgrade is part of efforts to ensure the system continues to operate efficiently and reliably.

To reduce inconvenience, PRAL has advised government departments, organizations, businesses, and other stakeholders to complete any urgent online tasks before the maintenance begins. Users should plan their tax-related activities in advance to avoid delays during the temporary shutdown.

The tax authority also said an advisory notice will appear on the IRIS portal ahead of the maintenance period. The notice will inform users about the temporary unavailability of the system and the expected restoration time.

Although the online platform will remain offline, the FBR Contact Center will continue to operate throughout the maintenance period. Users who need assistance or have technical questions will still be able to contact the support team for guidance.

The IRIS platform is FBR’s primary online tax management system, allowing taxpayers to file income tax returns, submit sales tax information, register for tax services, and manage various tax-related matters electronically. Because of its widespread use by individuals and businesses across Pakistan, the temporary suspension may affect routine tax activities for two days.

FBR has urged all users to stay informed through its official announcements and make the necessary arrangements before the maintenance window begins. Once the upgrade is complete, the authority expects all online services to resume normally.