The Pakistan Customs Wing of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a new automated process in its WeBOC system which will help in scanning containerized consignments of industrial raw materials for quick clearance at ports.

The reason for introducing the Non-Intrusive Inspection System (NIIS) is to replace physical inspection of the cargo at ports and reduce the dwell time by using the latest scanning technology in line with international best practices. The Karachi Port and Port Qasim have Customs scanning facilities installed with the assistance of the Japanese Government under the JICA program in addition to the scanners of the terminal operators.

FBR Launches Automated System for Scanning Cargo at Karachi’s Ports

FBR said in a statement,

The World Customs Organization (WCO) recommends the scanning of suspected cargo at ports and border stations for security of supply chain under its (SAFE) Security and Facilitation Framework and Kyoto Convention. By implementing the Blue channel, Pakistan Customs will not only be able to ensure security of supply chain but also ensure correct declaration of goods and secure legitimate payment of duty and taxes by the importers. This technological intervention will support in facilitating the trade by reducing the clearance time, saving cost, and decreasing port congestion leaving positive impact on overall cargo dwell time. The program will go a long way in modernization of Customs procedures in Pakistan.

According to the FBR, the Blue channel will be part of the Risk Management System (RMS) through which Customs will be able to select the consignments of containerized cargo based on RMS by using a computer program targeting the suspected shipments. The system shall operate without human intervention which is designed to be based on the risk profiling and risk parameters.

Initially, the system has been implemented at KICT, SAPT terminals of Karachi port and at QICT, Port Qasim for industrial raw materials.

Check Also: FBR improves Ease of doing Business by starting Single Sales Tax Return Filing for all provinces