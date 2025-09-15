FBR Deploys New IRIS Registry Version to Streamline Tax Processes

In its latest push toward digital transformation, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has successfully deployed a new registry version on its flagship tax portal, IRIS. The update focuses on enhancing recovery processes, improving integration with user profiles, and simplifying registration and profile management for both individuals and organizations.

According to FBR, the upgraded system reflects the agency’s commitment to making tax administration more efficient, user-friendly, and responsive to the needs of taxpayers.

New IRIS Registry Version: Key Features of the Upgrade

The new version of the IRIS registry introduces several improvements:

Recovery processes: Enhanced tracking and efficiency in handling pending recoveries.

Profile integration: Better synchronization with user data, allowing smoother updates and fewer errors.

Profile management workflows: Streamlined procedures for registration, updates, and compliance reporting.

Tax experts say the rollout is a continuation of FBR’s broader strategy to digitize its services and strengthen compliance. Over the past few years, IRIS has become the central platform for tax filing and compliance in Pakistan, and improvements to its registry are seen as critical for long-term efficiency.

The new deployment also comes at a time when Pakistan is under pressure to expand its tax base and modernize its collection mechanisms. By making compliance easier, FBR hopes to encourage more individuals and businesses to register and file taxes digitally.

FBR officials expressed gratitude to all stakeholders for supporting the transition and said further updates are planned as part of its ongoing modernization agenda.

