Pakistan’s Digital Tax System Is Breaking Laws It Was Built to Enforce, PTBA Tells FBR

FBR digital tax system gaps are not just a technical inconvenience; they are actively working against the taxpayers the system was designed to serve. The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has submitted a formal representation to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial warning that these gaps are so serious they contradict the very laws the system was built to enforce, undermining the digital tax reforms FBR has been publicly championing as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s fiscal modernisation.

The warning carries significant weight. The PTBA represents the legal professionals who work inside Pakistan’s tax system every day, filing returns, resolving disputes, and navigating the IRIS platform that FBR has positioned as the cornerstone of its digitisation agenda. When the tax bar says the system is broken, it is not speaking theoretically. It is reporting from the front line.

The Core Problem: The System Does Not Match the Law

The most serious concern raised by the PTBA is not a software bug or a user interface complaint. It is a fundamental legal misalignment; the IRIS system, in multiple areas, does not accurately reflect the laws, rules, and statutory regulatory orders (SROs) it is supposed to enforce.

The association specifically flagged inconsistencies between digital processes and legal provisions, incomplete integration of HS codes, the standardised numerical codes used to classify goods in sales tax returns and the complete absence of any formal mechanism for correcting digital records once they have been entered.

In plain terms: taxpayers are being held to a digital system that does not fully implement the law, cannot be corrected when it makes errors, and provides no transparent path for resolving technical problems. In any functioning tax administration, those would be considered critical failures.

The PTBA warned that these gaps “could undermine the objectives of ongoing digitisation reforms”, a diplomatic way of saying that FBR’s flagship modernisation effort is at risk of discrediting itself.

12 Recommendations: The Full Reform Agenda

The PTBA did not just raise the alarm. It submitted a structured set of 12 recommendations to address the identified failures. Together they form a comprehensive reform agenda for FBR’s digital infrastructure.

The 12 PTBA Recommendations to FBR

Recommendation 1 Ensure all laws, rules, and SROs are fully and accurately translated into the IRIS system — not partially implemented 2 Conduct a systematic audit of IRIS alignment with statutory provisions, beginning with SRO 297(I)/2023 3 Establish a clear roadmap for full integration of HS codes across return annexures and invoicing modules 4 Review and rationalise units of measurement in sales tax returns for consistency with Sales Tax Act 1990 5 Develop a formal mechanism for digital correction and rectification with structured amendments and audit trails 6 Develop and integrate a framework to raise, track, and resolve technical and system-related issues 7 Make the grievance framework transparent, multi-tiered, fully auditable, with direct access to PRAL technical representatives 8 Introduce a mandatory 48–72 hour resolution window for all system-related complaints 9 Restore an independent and empowered Member IT position within FBR to strengthen digital governance 10 Develop jointly agreed SOPs between FBR and PRAL for dispute resolution and system grievances 11 Introduce periodic public disclosure of system performance indicators, uptime, error rates, complaint resolution timelines 12 Establish a clear accountability framework defining respective roles of FBR and PRAL in managing the digital tax system

The 72-Hour Demand; Why It Matters

Among the 12 recommendations, the proposal for a mandatory 48-to-72-hour grievance resolution window stands out as the most immediately practical and the most revealing about the current state of taxpayer experience.

The fact that the PTBA feels the need to formally demand a 72-hour complaint turnaround tells its own story. It means that currently, system-related complaints have no binding timeline for resolution. A taxpayer or tax professional facing a technical error in IRIS, an error that could block a filing, delay a refund, or trigger a penalty, has no guaranteed timeframe within which the problem will be fixed.

In a digital tax system handling billions of rupees in collections, the absence of a formal complaint resolution timeline is not a minor gap. It is a governance failure.

The IRIS Problem, Bigger Than It Looks

The IRIS system is FBR’s primary digital tax administration platform, handling income tax returns, sales tax filings, and taxpayer registration across Pakistan. It is the backbone of FBR’s much-publicised push toward digital taxation, a reform agenda that has received significant political attention and institutional investment.

The PTBA’s representation suggests that the implementation has been rushed in ways that created serious structural weaknesses. Partial translation of legal provisions into the system, where some rules are implemented and others are not, creates a compliance minefield. Taxpayers attempting to follow the law may find that the system does not reflect it. Tax professionals attempting to advise clients correctly may find that IRIS and the actual statutory framework are pointing in different directions.

The incomplete HS code integration compounds this problem. Sales tax filings rely on accurate HS code classification to calculate correct tax liability. An invoicing system with incomplete HS code integration is not just inconvenient; it creates the conditions for systematic miscalculation, disputes, and penalties that arise from system error rather than taxpayer fault.

The Governance Gap: Where Is the Member IT?

One of the most pointed recommendations in the PTBA’s submission is the call to restore an independent and empowered Member IT position within FBR.

The absence of a dedicated, senior IT governance position within the country’s primary tax authority, at a time when that authority is staking its reform agenda on digital infrastructure, is a structural problem that goes beyond software. It means there is no clearly accountable individual within FBR responsible for ensuring the digital system works correctly and aligns with legal requirements.

The PTBA is not just asking FBR to fix bugs. It is asking FBR to rebuild its internal governance structure for the digital era.

FBR and PRAL, An Accountability Vacuum

Running through several of the PTBA’s recommendations is a recurring theme: the unclear division of responsibility between FBR and Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), the technology company that operates and maintains the IRIS system on FBR’s behalf.

When something goes wrong in IRIS, and the PTBA’s submission makes clear that things do go wrong, there is currently no defined framework establishing who is responsible for fixing it, who a taxpayer should escalate to, and what the timeline for resolution should be. The PTBA is asking for that framework to be built, documented, and made public.

Without it, accountability for the digital tax system exists in a vacuum, and taxpayers pay the price for a dispute between two institutions about whose problem it is.

Digitisation as a Double-Edged Sword

Here is what makes this story more significant than a routine regulatory complaint: Pakistan’s tax digitisation is supposed to be the solution to the country’s chronic tax compliance problem. FBR has invested heavily in positioning IRIS as a tool that makes tax filing easier, more transparent, and harder to manipulate.

But if the digital system partially ignores its own legal framework, provides no correction mechanism, and offers no guaranteed complaint resolution timeline, it does not just fail to solve the compliance problem, it creates new ones. Taxpayers who make genuine errors cannot correct them. Professionals who follow the system’s instructions may inadvertently violate the law. And the entire premise of digitisation, that technology reduces friction and increases fairness, is undermined.

The PTBA’s intervention is a warning that FBR’s digital reform agenda has moved faster than its legal and governance foundations can support. Fixing the technology without fixing the governance will not deliver the compliant, efficient tax system Pakistan needs.

What Happens Next

The PTBA has submitted its recommendations to FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial. The ball is now in FBR’s court, and how quickly it responds will itself be a signal of how seriously the institution takes the concerns raised.

A 72-hour complaint resolution window for taxpayers would be a good place to start. Fixing a system that cannot currently resolve complaints in any defined timeframe is the minimum credibility threshold FBR’s digital reform agenda needs to clear.