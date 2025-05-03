The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced an extension in the deadline for electronic integration of sales tax systems once again. This applies to both corporate taxpayers and non-corporate registered persons. The FBR has given all relevant taxpayers one extra month to complete the process.

This integration requires businesses to connect their hardware and software systems with the FBR’s computerised customs system. The goal is to ensure the generation and transmission of electronic invoices in a proper and transparent manner.

FBR Extends Deadline for Electronic Integration of Taxpayers’ Systems Again

On Friday, the FBR issued fresh instructions to its regional and specialized tax offices. These include Chief Commissioners of Inland Revenue, Large Taxpayers Offices (LTOs), Medium Taxpayers Offices (MTOs), Corporate Tax Offices (CTOs), and Regional Tax Offices (RTOs).

According to the new instructions, the deadline has been extended under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990. The rule that governs this process is Rule 150Q of the Sales Tax Rules, 2006.

Now, corporate taxpayers have been given a new deadline of June 1, 2025, for system integration. On the other hand, non-corporate registered persons must complete their integration by July 1, 2025.

Earlier, the FBR had set May 1, 2025, as the final date for corporate taxpayers. Non-corporate registered persons were originally required to integrate by June 1, 2025. With this latest announcement, both categories now have an additional month to complete the integration process.

This move aims to support taxpayers by giving them more time to upgrade their systems and ensure smooth compliance. The FBR believes that extending the deadline will help businesses avoid penalties and technical difficulties that may arise due to rushed implementation.

The electronic integration process is a part of the FBR’s digital transformation efforts. It is designed to improve tax transparency and reduce the chances of tax evasion. By requiring businesses to transmit invoices electronically, the FBR can monitor sales and tax compliance in real time.

Taxpayers need to integrate their systems either through licensed integrators or through PRAL (Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited), which is the FBR’s official technology partner.

The FBR has also urged all businesses to take this extension seriously and complete the required steps within the given time. Failure to comply with these integration rules may result in penalties or other enforcement actions under the law.

To assist taxpayers, the FBR has also directed its regional offices to offer guidance and technical support. This will help ensure that the integration process is carried out smoothly and effectively.

With this extended timeline, businesses now have a better chance to prepare and comply with the new digital invoicing requirements. The FBR hopes that this move will contribute to better tax governance and increased revenue collection in the future.