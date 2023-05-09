FBR Hints at Re-imposing Regulatory Duty on Mobile Phones & Imported Cars

At the end of March, the regulatory duty on Mobile phones and imported cars were abolished and people heaved a sigh of relief. However, today, I have a bad piece of information for all of them as the Chairman of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) recently stated that regulatory tax on the import of mobile phones and used cars of up to 1,800cc could be resumed at any time.
Regulatory Duty On Mobile Phones & Imported Cars To Be Renewed Soon
The point worth mentioning here is that the regulatory duties on the cars and other items were abolished when the two Statutory Regulatory Orders (SROs) enforced to impose taxes expired on March 31. At that time, the Tariff Policy Board declined to extend the validity. However, now it seems that FBR is getting ready to re-impose taxes.
Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S26 will Also Come with 200MP Camera – PhoneWorld
As a result of the expiry of SROs, the importers of used cars of up to the 1800cc category got a significant benefit. They will now get a 100% exemption while regulatory duty on mobile phones will cut to half. On May 19, the government imposed a ban on the import of a range of goods due to depleting hoards of dollars.
According to the FBR chief, there is no need to issue a notification for re-imposition of the regulatory duty as currently there was a ban on the import of cars and mobile phones. It was revealed that the decision about imposing taxes was taken by the Ministry of Trade. So, this time also, the FBR will issue the notification as soon as the ministry approves it.
Also Read: Facebook Now Has 3 Billion Users But Many of them are Old – PhoneWorld