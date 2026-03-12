Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has implemented a series of strict cybersecurity measures to protect its sensitive data from potential cyberattacks. The new safeguards are part of a broader effort to strengthen the security of the country’s tax and financial information systems.

According to officials, advanced security controls have been activated across the infrastructure of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and its technology arm, Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL). These measures are designed to prevent unauthorized access, detect suspicious activity, and protect critical databases from cyber threats.

FBR Implements Strong Cybersecurity Measures Against Growing Cyber Threats

A detailed written report outlining the steps taken to enhance data security has been submitted to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Information Technology. The report explains that multiple layers of security protocols have been introduced across FBR’s digital infrastructure.

One of the key steps includes the implementation of geofencing controls to block internet traffic originating from hostile or high-risk countries. This approach helps reduce the risk of cyber intrusions from foreign networks targeting Pakistan’s tax systems.

The report further states that modern security controls have been fully activated at the PRAL headquarters data center. Meanwhile, the deployment of similar security systems is ongoing at FBR House and the Karachi Data Center to ensure comprehensive protection across all major facilities.

In addition, a dedicated Security Operations Center (SOC) is closely monitoring networks and applications in real time. This monitoring system enables cybersecurity teams to quickly identify unusual behavior or suspicious activities and respond immediately if a potential threat is detected.

Authorities have also placed the security infrastructure on high alert to ensure swift action in case of any irregular activity. Only selected internet-based applications are permitted to operate within the network according to official business requirements.

To further tighten security, strict restrictions have been imposed on anonymous internet traffic. Access through the Tor network and unauthorized VPN browsers has been blocked to prevent attempts at concealing identity or bypassing monitoring systems.

Officials say these steps are part of a broader cybersecurity framework designed to prevent network misuse, stop unauthorized access, and strengthen the protection of Pakistan’s sensitive financial data systems. The FBR emphasized that safeguarding taxpayer information and maintaining the integrity of its digital infrastructure remain top priorities.