FBR Imposes PKR200,000 Cash Limit on Transactions to Boost Digital Payments

Pakistan’s retail and online shopping scene is in for a major shift. The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has set a new rule: no one can pay more than Rs200,000 in cash, whether in shops or through online Cash on Delivery (CoD). The move is meant to push both buyers and sellers toward digital payments in Pakistan. That means credit and debit cards, mobile wallets, bank transfers, or the State Bank’s Raast system will now be the only options for big-ticket purchases.

Digital Payments Pakistan: Why this matters

Cash-on- Delivery makes up more than 80 percent of e-commerce in Pakistan. People prefer it because they don’t fully trust paying online. With the new rule, high-value items like phones, laptops, jewelry, and designer wear can no longer be bought with a simple cash drop at the doorstep.

“This could be a turning point,” said a fintech expert. “But for it to work, platforms will have to make digital payments safer and easier for customers.”

Changes for retailers and delivery firms

Shops and e-commerce platforms will need to upgrade their checkout systems. Logistics and courier firms that handle CoD will also have to adjust. Orders above the Rs200,000 mark may have to be split or rejected unless paid digitally.

While this adds complexity, it could reduce theft, fraud, and the risk of moving large sums of cash.

Lessons from India and Bangladesh

Pakistan is following a path already tried in the region. India put the same Rs200,000 limit (in INR) in 2017 during its demonetisation push. That decision helped payment systems like UPI grow quickly, changing how millions of people pay.

Bangladesh also set limits on cash for business expenses to leave a stronger digital record.

For Pakistan, the challenge is bigger. Cash is still dominant, and trust in digital channels remains low, especially outside big cities.

Part of IMF-backed reforms

The cash limit is also tied to IMF-driven reforms. Digital payments create a clear trail, which makes it easier for the tax authority to track transactions and bring more businesses into the net. Experts believe this could boost financial inclusion if small shops and sellers are given incentives to go digital.

“This isn’t just about modernising payments,” said a Karachi-based tax consultant. “It’s also about plugging tax leaks.”

What’s next?

The cap could help Pakistan move toward a cash-lite economy. But the real test is whether people accept digital payments or push back against them. If trust improves, Pakistan could follow India’s path where strict rules helped digital payments take off. If not, the rule might slow down sales of high-value goods and frustrate buyers used to CoD.

