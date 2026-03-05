The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) today marked a major milestone in its digitalization and modernization agenda by officially signing the contract for the Strategic Feasibility Assessment and Solution Design of the National Cargo Tracking System (CTS) and e-Bilty Mechanism.

The project, financed by the World Bank under the Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP), is spearheaded by the National Targeting Center (NTC). It aims to replace the traditional, manual, and paper-based goods transport document, locally known as the “Bilty”, with a centralized, technology-driven electronic transport waybill (e-Bilty).

FBR Initiates Design Phase for Digital National Cargo Tracking System and e-Bilty Mechanism to Curb Smuggling and Facilitate Trade

Currently, the reliance on manual checks by multiple agencies and paper documentation causes significant bottlenecks, prolongs transit times for legitimate traders, and creates opportunities for tax evasion and smuggling.

The envisioned CTS platform will also enable the real-time tracking of commercial cargo from the point of origin to the destination. By generating an e-Bilty with a unique, instantly verifiable QR code, the system will also allow Customs enforcement teams to efficiently segregate compliant from non-compliant cargo.

“This initiative is a cornerstone of our broader vision for a digital and transparent economy,” stated Chairman FBR during the signing ceremony. “By integrating the CTS with existing systems like WeBOC, STRIVE (Sales Tax Real-time Invoice Verification), and the Anti-Smuggling Portal, we are closing the loopholes that allow for fake sales tax invoices and mis-declaration of goods. This ensures a level playing field for honest businesses and secures the nation’s revenue.”

The Member Customs Operations added, “The goal is to facilitate trade by minimizing en-route physical inspections and delays. The CTS will empower our officers with risk-based data, transforming our operational enforcement from manual roadblocks to intelligent, digital monitoring.”

The contract signed today initiates a comprehensive assessment and technical design phase. The selected consulting firm will analyze international best practices, evaluate high-level ICT infrastructure needs, review the legal and policy framework, and deliver a detailed system architecture and implementation roadmap.

This blueprint will also pave the way for the eventual nationwide deployment of the CTS, bringing Pakistan’s logistics and transit trade regulations in line with global standards.