FBR Introduces New 25-Page ‘Simplified’ Electronic Tax Return Form for Individuals

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has released a new electronic income tax return form for individuals, and despite being called “simplified”, the form is actually 25 pages long, raising concerns among taxpayers.

The form is for the tax year 2025 and was published through a government notification on Tuesday. The new comprehensive form features detailed sections on various income categories such as salaries, pensions, rental income, bank profits, and dividends. Though labeled as streamlined, early reactions from tax filers suggest the opposite.

Electronic Income Tax Return Form: Notified for Tax Year 2025

According to an official notification, the new electronic income tax return form will be applicable for the tax year 2025. The draft return has been notified via SRO 1212(I)/2025, inviting public feedback and suggestions for potential changes.

The FBR has also issued a draft electronic return form for companies as part of the same reform initiative, further expanding its digital filing ecosystem for corporate taxpayers.

Additionally, through SRO 1213(I)/2025, the board shared proposed amendments to the Income Tax Rules, 2002, under powers granted by Section 237 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001. These draft amendments are open to public input for seven days from the date of publication in the official Gazette.

Submissions can be made electronically or via post, and the FBR has assured that all valid feedback received within the stipulated period will be considered before finalizing the form and rule amendments.

Background: Tax Return Filing in Pakistan

According to FBR data, 4.436 million individuals filed income tax returns in tax year 2024, marking a steady increase in tax compliance. However, officials admit that manual processes, outdated forms, and lack of clarity continue to discourage many potential filers.

The timing of the new form’s release, just ahead of the filing window for the 2025 tax year, has raised questions about taxpayer readiness and FBR’s ability to provide support in time.

Tax lawyers and business chambers have also called on the FBR to shorten or segment the form based on taxpayer categories (e.g., salaried, self-employed, freelancers) to better match their specific reporting needs.

While the FBR’s push to modernize the tax filing system is commendable, the early reception of its “simplified” 25-page return form suggests that accessibility and clarity remain key challenges. Whether the form succeeds in improving compliance or merely increases confusion will depend on how quickly the FBR responds to public feedback and how effectively it communicates changes to taxpayers.

