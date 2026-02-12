FBR Introduces Withholding System for Sales Tax on Digitally Ordered Goods in Pakistan

Pakistan’s Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a major new tax collection mechanism for sales tax on digitally ordered goods, aimed at bringing greater transparency and enforcement to the country’s rapidly growing e-commerce sector.

The authority announced on Wednesday that sales tax on digitally ordered goods will now be withheld at the source, meaning tax will be deducted before payments reach suppliers.

Under this new system, intermediaries such as payment intermediaries, courier companies, and online marketplaces will act as withholding agents, responsible for deducting and depositing sales tax directly with the FBR.

This marks a significant shift in how Pakistan plans to regulate and tax online trade, especially as digital commerce expands beyond major cities into wider consumer markets.

What Has FBR Changed in the E-Commerce Tax System?

The new framework requires intermediaries involved in digital transactions to deduct sales tax at the point of payment settlement.

Instead of relying solely on suppliers to file and pay sales tax themselves, the FBR will now collect it upfront through third-party platforms that process payments or deliver goods.

According to the FBR, this withholding mechanism will apply specifically to digitally ordered goods, covering transactions made through:

Online marketplaces

Payment gateways and intermediaries

Courier and logistics companies involved in delivery and cash collection

The system is designed to improve tax compliance and reduce revenue leakages in Pakistan’s informal and semi-documented online economy.

How the Withholding Mechanism Works

The FBR explained that intermediaries will deduct sales tax at the source from payments made to suppliers.

The process is automated through Pakistan’s IRIS tax portal.

Here is the basic flow:

A supplier submits an invoice value through the system IRIS automatically calculates the sales tax as a percentage of the invoice The withholding agent deducts the tax from the payment The deducted amount is remitted directly to the FBR

This reduces the chance of underreporting and ensures tax is collected before funds reach the seller.

FBR Issues User Manual for Stakeholders

To support implementation, the FBR has issued a detailed user manual for all entities responsible for withholding and reporting. It provides step-by-step guidance on fulfilling statutory obligations through IRIS, including:

Creating e-payments

Generating Payment Slip ID (PSID)

Obtaining Computerized Payment Receipts (CPR)

Submitting monthly withholding statements

Claiming admissible sales tax credits

The FBR said the manual will promote consistency and procedural compliance across all stages of withholding.

Why This Matters: A Push Toward Transparent E-Commerce Taxation

The FBR described the initiative as an effort to empower withholding agents and strengthen the digital taxation ecosystem.

The authority believes the new structure will lead to:

More accurate tax reporting

Improved collection efficiency

Greater transparency in online transactions

Better documentation of the e-commerce supply chain

Monthly Reporting Rules Differ by Stakeholder Type

A key part of the system is the monthly withholding statement submission process, which varies depending on the role of the intermediary.

Payment Intermediaries and Courier Services

Payment intermediaries and courier companies will only be responsible for withholding sales tax on the amounts they directly collect or settle. This means their monthly statements will reflect only payments processed through their own systems.

Importantly, the withholding statement for these entities will be auto-populated using CPR data generated within IRIS. This reduces the manual reporting burden while ensuring accurate linkage between payments and tax deductions.

Online Marketplaces Face Broader Reporting Scope

Online marketplaces, however, will have a wider reporting responsibility. Unlike couriers or payment intermediaries, marketplace statements will reflect the aggregate value of all transactions conducted on their platforms.

This includes payments processed through:

Payment intermediaries

Courier cash collections

Other settlement channels

The FBR noted that marketplace monthly statements will be generated based on the monthly statements already submitted by payment intermediaries and courier services.

This creates a layered reporting structure, where marketplaces serve as the central aggregator of digital commerce activity.

What This Means for Businesses and Consumers in Pakistan

For sellers and suppliers, the change means sales tax will now be deducted automatically before they receive payments, reducing flexibility but increasing compliance.

For intermediaries, the responsibility burden grows substantially, requiring:

System upgrades

Accurate invoice tracking

Timely monthly submissions

Stronger coordination with IRIS

Consumers may not see immediate visible changes, but the cost of compliance could eventually influence pricing structures across online platforms.