FBR Launches Digital Invoicing for Taxpayers in Pakistan

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a big step toward digitalisation by officially launching digital invoicing for all sales tax-registered taxpayers. The initiative has begun with a priority focus on integrating corporate businesses.

This new system is designed to tackle long-standing issues in Pakistan’s taxation process. Fake or unverifiable invoices have often caused problems for both businesses and authorities. With digital invoicing, such practices will become difficult, if not impossible. At the same time, the system will simplify tax filing and bring more transparency to the country’s documented economy.

According to officials, this project also supports Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision of promoting digitalisation across all sectors in Pakistan.

How the System Works

Taxpayers can now link their invoicing systems with licensed digital integrators. These include Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL), which is free of cost, along with private companies like Haball, WebDNAWorks, and EY. Once a business connects its system, invoices are generated digitally and automatically. This means there is no extra work for the taxpayer, and the process becomes more accurate.

Each digital invoice carries a QR code and a unique invoice number. Both suppliers and buyers can access these invoices through the FBR’s portal. This feature makes reporting more secure and also allows buyers to easily verify invoices and claim input tax.

Business Intelligence Dashboard

Along with digital invoicing, the FBR has also introduced a new Business Intelligence Dashboard. This tool is built to help taxpayers monitor their records in a smarter way. The dashboard gives historical as well as real-time insights into invoice volumes, types, and values.

With just one click, a business can auto-populate and load all approved invoices for the tax period. This makes compliance easier and helps businesses avoid mistakes or delays in tax filings.

Benefits for Businesses

The main advantage of digital invoicing is convenience. By removing the manual process, businesses will save time and reduce errors. The automatic generation of invoices ensures that data is always accurate and consistent. The QR code system adds another layer of security, making it harder for anyone to create fake invoices.

For buyers, the system creates transparency. They can confirm that the invoice is valid and use it to claim input tax without hassle. For the FBR, it means better control over tax collection and stronger measures against tax fraud.

To help businesses understand the system, the FBR has developed a presentation that explains the digital invoicing process step by step. This includes screenshots of the portal and instructions for integration. By mapping the process clearly, the FBR aims to encourage businesses to adopt the system quickly and benefit from it.

A Step Toward a Digital Economy

The launch of digital invoicing is another step toward building a more digital economy in Pakistan. It not only makes life easier for businesses but also strengthens the country’s tax system. With technology like this, Pakistan can move closer to a transparent and efficient economic structure where compliance is simple and fraud is harder to commit.