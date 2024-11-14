FBR Launches ePayment 2.0 System to Simplify Tax Payments in Pakistan

In a recent development, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) introduced an advanced ePayment 2.0 system. It is a streamlined online tax payment platform to modernize Pakistan’s tax infrastructure. This initiative is part of FBR’s ongoing efforts to strengthen tax administration, simplify compliance, and improve revenue collection in Pakistan.

The new ePayment 2.0 platform provides a secure, efficient, and user-friendly process for taxpayers. Moreover, it allows people to pay taxes directly through internet banking, ATMs, and mobile banking—eliminating the need to visit a physical bank. Furthermore, the highly anticipated system covers a range of taxes, including Income Tax, Sales Tax, Federal Excise Duty, and Withholding Taxes. It creates a unified interface accessible directly within the FBR’s IRIS 2.0 portal.

Features of ePayment 2.0 System

The innovative new tax system comes with a plethora of new features. For instance, generating a unique Payment Slip ID (PSID) that facilitates payment for both registered and unregistered taxpayers. Upon successful payment, taxpayers receive an official Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) via email and SMS, accessible for future compliance needs within IRIS 2.0. A FBR statement regarding the new system reads:

“Through a secure, precise multi-step workflow, the system allows taxpayers to generate a PSID, complete payment through ADC channels and receive a Computerised Payment Receipt (CPR) in real-time, accessible for future compliance needs within IRIS. To enhance transparency and accountability, it includes a comprehensive PSID search feature, allowing taxpayers to easily retrieve and confirm payment records. This level of automation and integration minimises errors and delays, significantly improving the tax payment experience and supporting FBR’s vision for a business-friendly compliant tax environment”

The cherry on top is that this system resolves a previous limitation where taxpayers had to switch between different portals for e-payments. As it is integrated within IRIS 2.0, the system provides a seamless experience. Moreover, it enhances user convenience while reducing errors and delays in the tax payment process.

The inauguration ceremony of ePayment 2.0 took place at PRAL Headquarters in Islamabad. FBR Director General IT&DT, Ms. Aisha Farooq attended the ceremony. Moreover, she highlighted the significance of digital solutions in promoting a compliant and business-friendly tax environment. This ingenious digital solution indicates FBR’s commitment to modernizing Pakistan’s tax framework. Furthermore, it provides taxpayers with a reliable payment process, helping pave the way for a transparent, compliant tax ecosystem.

