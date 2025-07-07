FBR Launches Pakistan’s First AI-Powered Customs System to Boost Trade and Transparency

In a major step towards digitisation, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched Pakistan’s first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Customs Clearance and Risk Management System (RMS). The system, introduced on the directive of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, aims to improve transparency, reduce human involvement, and facilitate smoother trade operations. It is expected to significantly enhance the efficiency of import and export procedures.

The announcement was made during a high-level meeting on FBR affairs held on Monday. According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the new system will use AI and bots to assess the cost and nature of goods during import and export.

The RMS will also evolve continuously through machine learning as trade data grows. During initial testing, the system showed over 92% improvement in performance. It enabled 83% more Goods Declarations (GDs) for tax collection and allowed 2.5 times more GDs to be cleared via the green channel.

Officials noted that the AI-driven RMS would bring greater transparency, save time, and streamline the clearance process for the business community.

“Reforming the FBR is a top government priority,” said Prime Minister Shehbaz. “By automating the tax system, we are making it more transparent and efficient. This technology-based model will ease business operations and help taxpayers,” he added.

He directed that the system be made integrated and sustainable, while also commending the FBR officers and staff behind the project.

Separately, the PM chaired a review meeting on FBR reforms, where officials presented video analytics-based solutions for the manufacturing sector. This low-cost system, which showed 98% efficiency in testing, will automate tax collection, reduce manual handling, and potentially raise government revenues.

