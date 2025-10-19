The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is preparing to launch IRIS 3.0, a next-generation digital tax platform to make tax filing easier and faster. The new system will feature pre-filled data, automated workflows, and an improved user experience to simplify the entire process for taxpayers.

The announcement was made during a World Bank meeting in Washington, D.C., where Pakistan’s tax reform journey was highlighted as a global case study in public sector transformation. Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and other senior government officials attended the event.

FBR Set to Launch IRIS 3.0 – A Major Step Toward Digital Tax Reform

Speaking at the session, the Finance Minister emphasised that Pakistan’s tax transformation plan is a homegrown initiative implemented under the direct supervision of the Prime Minister. He noted that the reforms focus on improving people, processes, and technology, aiming to strengthen revenue administration and promote macroeconomic stability.

The Minister also mentioned that these reforms have already shown positive results, improving tax collection and boosting economic performance. He said the government’s efforts are setting the foundation for long-term, sustainable growth in Pakistan.

During the presentation, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial revealed that Pakistan’s tax-to-GDP ratio rose from 8.83% in FY 2023–24 to 10.33% in FY 2024–25, the biggest single-year jump in more than twenty years. He credited this success to a data-driven, transparent, and efficient approach that promotes compliance and accountability.

The FBR’s reform journey began in 2024 with an eight-week planning sprint, involving input from field officers across the country. A dedicated Delivery Unit managed the process, ensuring alignment between policy, governance, and technology. This time, the reforms have full political ownership and cabinet support, unlike earlier fragmented efforts.

The upcoming IRIS 3.0 platform will make tax filing much easier. It will use pre-filled forms, digital automation, and seamless online workflows for both individuals and businesses. Officials explained that while technology plays a major role, true transformation also depends on organizational changes. It will simplify processes and empower staff, ensuring that technology supports a complete reform strategy.

Delegates from several countries participated in the discussion. Egypt’s Finance Minister Ahmed Kouchouk praised Pakistan’s approach, calling it a model for effective tax reform. World Bank officials, including Sandeep Mahajan, also recognised Pakistan’s success as a strong example of revenue administration reform that other developing nations can learn from.

The meeting highlighted four key lessons from Pakistan’s experience — local planning and implementation, political ownership, an empowered reform office, and integration of digital tools with process and people-based reforms.

The session ended with applause, marking global recognition for Pakistan’s efforts to build a transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly tax system. The upcoming launch of IRIS 3.0 will improve tax compliance, reduce delays, and encourage more citizens to participate in the country’s formal economy.