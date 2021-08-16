Recently, the federal law enforcement agency for taxation, FBR (Federal Board of Revenue) has suffered a large-scale cyber attack. The agency has confirmed the data breach and declared it as cyber-terrorism on Pakistan’s independence day. It was revealed on a Russian cybercrime forum on which a group of unknown hackers was found selling network access to an agency with over 1500 computer systems.

FBR Suffers From a Large-Scale Cyber Attack: Source

Following the cyberattack, FBR claimed that its hackers have no access to the information of the taxpayers preserved in the form of a database by the FBR. According to a top FBR official,

Yes, the cyberattack affected all our online systems of the FBR official website, but the data of Pakistanis citizens is fully secured.

Till now, the FBR has been able to retrieve its official website that deals with all its tax-related functions., However, on the negative side, the hackers still have the data they obtained. The access to the FBR’s system is now being sold off for $30,000 on a Russian forum as you can see in the below-mentioned image.

As per a report by Hackread, the hackers successfully managed to breach the Microsoft Hyper-V software and hacked the official website of the agency along with all of its subdomains. Currently, the hackers are selling the FBR’s network access for $26,000 (PKR 4,274,000). Unfortunately, the authorities haven’t been able to trace the hackers till now. It is a grim scenario and all law enforcement agencies must act in a vigilant way to resolve this issue as soon as possible.

Check out? Finally, Microsoft Roll-Out a Windows 10 Patch to Fix Critical Security Bug