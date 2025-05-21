The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced plans to introduce a digital tracking system for freight vehicles across Pakistan. This step aims to stop tax evasion and control smuggling activities in the country.

A high-level meeting on this matter was held on Tuesday. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the meeting. During the session, FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial gave a detailed briefing about the new tracking system.

According to the FBR chairman, this digital system will be installed on major highways nationwide. Freight vehicles will be fitted with e-tags and other digital monitoring devices. These devices will help the authorities keep track of goods being transported.

FBR to Launch Digital Tracking for Freight Vehicles to Prevent Tax Evasion and Smuggling

The purpose of this system is to digitise the economy and boost tax collection. Officials believe it will play a major role in increasing transparency and revenue. The new tracking system will be launched in two phases. In the first phase, it will be tested in one major city. After that, it will be expanded to the entire country.

The meeting was also informed about the introduction of a digital monitoring system at airports and seaports. This new system will monitor imports and exports using modern technology. It will be connected to both local and international databases.

To enhance effectiveness, artificial intelligence (AI) will be used to detect tax fraud and illegal smuggling. The use of AI is expected to improve accuracy and reduce manual errors.

Furthermore, the FBR is strengthening its monitoring of certain industries. Officials and teams have already been deployed to check the production and sales of tobacco, beverages, steel, and cement. This move follows the example of the sugar industry, where a similar monitoring system is already in place.

The meeting also reviewed sales tax monitoring in hatcheries, poultry feed, and other key sectors. The goal is to ensure that businesses pay their fair share of taxes and operate within the law.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stressed the need to fast-track tax reforms. He said honest taxpayers and businesses would be supported. However, he made it clear that tax evaders will face strict legal action and no relaxation will be given.

The PM emphasised that boosting tax collection is crucial for the country’s economy. He also directed the FBR to make the tax process easier for the public.

Despite these efforts, the FBR is currently facing challenges in meeting its revenue targets. In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, the FBR fell short by nearly Rs831 billion. The target was Rs10.13 trillion, but the FBR only managed to collect Rs9.3 trillion from July to April in FY25.

This shortfall is mainly due to reduced imports and lower inflation, which negatively affected sales tax collections. The government hopes the new digital system will help close this gap in the future.

Our Thoughts:

The new digital tracking system can surely help tackle slow import-export revenue by improving transparency and reducing tax evasion. By using AI and linking to global databases, it will ensure accurate monitoring of goods at ports and borders. This will likely increase revenue collection from trade activities over time.