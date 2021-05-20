Covid has compromised our health but at the same time, it has made us tech-savvy. While our educational institutes and offices have gone online due to this contagious virus, many important organizations have also adopted the same lifestyle. Initially, the Supreme court started online hearings and now FBR has introduced online electronic hearing of Tax audits and assessment cases.

FBR to launch Online Electronic Hearing of Tax Audits

While breaking the news, FBR revealed that this system will facilitate taxpayers more than before:

“The FBR has launched the software of electronic hearing of tax audit and assessment cases to facilitate the taxpayers. This has been done by enabling and functionalizing the e-hearing module in FBR’s Iris portal.”

These electronic modules facilitate taxpayers with online hearing in dedicated hearing rooms that are established in field formations and from the places of taxpayers. The online hearings performed through this e-module will be recorded and saved for further legal and administrative utilization. This module will also allow the head office to join the hearing anytime without giving poor notice.

Initially, this module is tested in the large taxpayer office-LTO Islamabad, Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi, RTO Faisalabad, and RTO Peshawar. The first phase is completed and in the second phase, e-hearings will be made operational for the remaining fields. For this FBR has asked revenue chief commissioners to build dedicated e-hearing rooms by May 31, 2021.

“With the introduction of the e-hearing module, the taxpayers would no longer be required to visit the offices for hearings and physical hearings in offices would be phased out completely”.

This system will be fully operational from July 1, 2021.

