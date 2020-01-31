It seems that Federal Board of Revenue strongly believes on that ” Its never too late” that’s why it is now thinking to replace pirated software after reports emerged that the Ministry is using a pirated version of VMware. The tax authority is now also planning to buy a licensed version of the software. GREAT!!

FBR to Replace Pirated Version of VMware

During a recent meeting with Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells, this issue was highlighted and raised questions over intellectual property rights (IPR) violations at government departments. The software is also actively using in Pakistan’s Web-based One Customs (WeBOC) and e-filing of income tax returns.

A senior official in the FBR said that, “We have conveyed to the US authorities through proper channel that the software will be purchased for use in WeBOC,”

The senior official of FBR has also confirmed that FBR has removed it from e-filing of income tax returns platform, however, the software’s alternative is also available. Pakistan Revenue Automation Ltd, a subsidiary of FBR, will seek quotations for the purchase of the software for use in WeBOC.

As part of IPR violations, US authorities have also sent the reminders to the FBR for purchase of software in order to avoid the pirated version.

FBR has instructed its IT team to take up matters with the vendor and start working on other options. FBR official added that within two months a solution will be available to the FBR team.

