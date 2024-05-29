FBR to Swap WeBOC for New Digital Management System

The customs transformation project will incorporate cutting-edge hyper-automation tools, according to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). This initiative will enable the Pakistan Single Window Company, designated as the implementation partner for Pakistan Customs, to swiftly develop a new Customs Digital Management System. The new system aims to replace the outdated WeBOC system, providing a more robust and comprehensive digital solution to enhance compliance and facilitate easier business operations.

According to the FBR, Pakistan Customs has effectively finished mapping out its core business processes within the first five months of the World Bank-funded project to modernize Customs operations. Although it was conceived in April 2021, this project has just been put into action since December 2023.

Technical experts from KGH and Maersk, recognized globally for their leadership in customs administration reforms and logistics, are actively collaborating with Pakistan Customs. This collaboration involves 16 working groups, each dedicated to a specific customs workstream, as notified by the FBR.

Since 2005, Pakistan Customs has successfully digitalized its operations through the locally developed WeBOC system. This system facilitates the collection of over 45% of the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) annual revenue and supports the implementation of national trade policies. It efficiently manages imports, exports, and transit trade in a paperless environment.

The WeBOC system has allowed Pakistan Customs to significantly advance in simplifying and digitalizing the entire trade process across borders. This progress, achieved through the Pakistan Single Window initiative, positions Pakistan ahead of even some developed countries in terms of trade facilitation and digital transformation.

In addition to aiding the complete digital transformation of Pakistan Customs, the project aims to realign the legal framework, organizational structure, and operational model of the agency. According to the FBR, this initiative will enhance risk management and post-clearance audit capabilities, leverage advanced technology, and eliminate redundant tasks. As a result, Customs will be able to redirect its resources towards more critical functions, thereby improving overall efficiency and compliance.