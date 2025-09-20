FBR to Take Strict Action Against 100,000 Non-filer Social Media Influencers

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided to launch strict action against influencers who flaunt their wealth on social media but fail to file their taxes.

According to sources, the tax authority has gathered data on nearly 100,000 wealthy individuals. The list includes people who showcase their luxury lifestyle online, such as owning mansions, driving expensive cars, wearing costly jewelry, and displaying other high-value assets.

The FBR’s focus is not limited to online platforms. Sources revealed that non-filers who spend lavishly on weddings will also face scrutiny. Reports suggest that even individuals wearing suits worth as much as $20,000 at wedding events will come under the tax net. Such people will be required to declare the sources of their income.

To strengthen enforcement, the FBR plans to compare last year’s tax returns with the current year’s filings. If the declared income does not match the evident spending patterns, strict action will be taken.

The move is part of the government’s broader effort to widen the tax net and bring high-spending non-filers under scrutiny. Authorities believe that social media platforms provide clear evidence of luxury spending, making it easier to identify individuals living beyond their declared means.

Officials stress that the campaign is not aimed at discouraging people from enjoying their wealth but ensuring that taxes are fairly paid. By targeting those who avoid filing despite showing extravagant lifestyles, the FBR aims to promote transparency and improve compliance.

This step comes at a time when Pakistan is under pressure to increase tax revenue and reduce reliance on external borrowing. The FBR hopes that bringing such individuals into the tax system will help ease the financial burden on the state and ensure that all citizens contribute fairly.