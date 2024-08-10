FBR Urged to Revise SIM Blocking List Weekly by KTBA

The Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has urged the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to update the SIM blocking list on a weekly basis. This request aims to prevent compliant taxpayers from being mistakenly included in the list, which could lead to their SIM cards being disabled.

In a letter addressed to the Member IT of the FBR, the KTBA highlighted concerns regarding the implementation of an ITGO issued on April 29, 2024. This directive instructed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and mobile operators to disable the SIM cards of 506,670 individuals. These individuals were required to file income tax returns for the Tax Year 2023 but were not listed on the Active Taxpayer List (ATL).

Despite the efforts of many individuals who have since filed their tax returns for 2023, there have been instances where their names remain on the ITGO list. Consequently, their SIM cards continue to be at risk of being blocked. This situation has created unnecessary inconvenience and potential disruptions in communication for these taxpayers.

The KTBA has requested that the ITGO list be updated weekly, similar to the Active Taxpayer List. By doing so, the names of individuals who have duly filed their income tax returns for the year 2023 can be promptly removed from the ITGO list. This regular update would ensure that compliant taxpayers are not unjustly penalized and that their SIM cards remain active.

Regular updates to the SIM blocking list would help maintain accuracy and fairness in the system, preventing undue hardship for those who have met their tax obligations. The KTBA’s proposal aims to enhance the efficiency and responsiveness of the FBR’s processes, ultimately benefiting both taxpayers and the regulatory framework.

