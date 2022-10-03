FCC Confirms realme 10 design and charging speed

Everyone is curious about the upcoming realme 10 codenamed RMX3630. While the device is already certified by different certification authorities including NBTC, it has now got the most known FCC certification. Along with this, the realme 10 design and charging speed are also revealed along with the battery capacity.

Fcc’s website has documents on the schematics of realme 10 that revealed that the device will sport two cameras on the rear side instead of the three that were included in its successor Realme 9. The Flash position is also changed since it is now shifted to the right side of the first camera. The right side frame of the device also has a volume rocker.

realme 10 design: What you need to know

While these details were of the back side of realme 10, since we are not able to see the front side we cannot comment on that much. However, according to leaks, we are expecting to see a punch hole screen instead of a notched display.

As far as the adapter listing on the Fcc website is concerned, it carries a model number of VCB3HDUH and supports 33W charging. Other than this documents also revealed the Realme 10 will run Realme UI 3.0 and will have dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The device will have a 5,000 mAh battery but sadly it won’t support 5G. Due to this, we expect that Realme will launch a 5G variant of the same device in selected countries.

According to Geekbench, realme 10 4G version will be powered by Helio G99 SoC and will house 8GB of RAM. It might be possible that the device comes will different RAM varients but since we are not sure about it, let’s wait and watch.

