Feature Reduction at Microsoft Excel Haunts People

From the Microsoft Office, Excel is the most used Spreadsheet software that is used personally as well as for office purposes. Even if we consider other spreadsheet software that people use worldwide, Excel is the most liked software for making spreadsheets, charts and graphs. Microsoft keeps on adding enhancements to the MS Office and many times it also removes features that is useless or not being used much by the users. This time, the company has announced Feature Reduction at Microsoft Excel.

The company is removing support for three features from June 2023. These features were enjoyed by the Microsoft 365 customers. So just those people who have subscribed for this service will get affected.

Microsoft sent an email to the all the Microsoft 365 subscribers telling about the planned reduction of the three products and told that the company is committed to providing the users with the best improved quality to the users. And many times it removes the underused features and benefits. Hence, it wants to reduce the three features to improve the Microsoft subscription.

The discontinued Excel features:

Wolfram Data Types: Microsoft few years back had announced a partnership with Wolfram and at its renewal time, it has decided not to renew it. Rather than that it is better to end the functionality of the feature to strengthen the focus on its homebrew solutions. The existing data types will stay but will not connect to the Wolfram service. The Wolfram Data Types will stop working from June 11, 2023. Money: This feature was a dynamic template that allows users to directly connect to their bank accounts data and they can sync information directly. The Money product will end functioning on June 30, 2023 and after that the user will no longer update their transactions. The current data will not be lost but Microsoft will not be able to access it. The company is removing the Microsoft partners as the company wants to work on other features that will give more value to the users. This feature will also be removed on June 30, 2030.

The replacements to these are either offered by the company itself or by other competitors. Redmond tech giant has suggested many people to shift to other premium budget templates that are available in Excel and can also migrate to Tiller. Tiller offers more functionalities but has an additional fee of $79/year and there will also be two months free trial for the Microsoft 365 customer. Microsoft wants to see how the customers will adjust to these changes and adhere to new replacements.

Also Read: Microsoft is rumored to be making dongle for game streaming