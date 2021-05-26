As digitalization is spreading in all corners of the world so we must also embrace it to compete with the modern world. Keeping that in mind, for the first time in the history of the country, the federal cabinet held a digital meeting and the participants attended the meeting via tablets. In a tweet, the Prime Minister’s office shared the news, calling it a significant step taken towards digital automation of Cabinet Procedure.

Federal Cabinet Holds Digital Meeting For the First Time

National Information Technology Board (NITB) played a central role in the development, along with the untiring efforts of the cabinet secretary, Ahmed Nawaz Sukhera. For the first time ever in the country’s history, the meeting work was entirely “paperless”. In the cabinet session, the overall political and economic situation of the country was discussed apart from the COVID-19 situation.

In an earlier session, PM Imran Khan also mentioned that efforts are being made to make the huge youth population skilled. He said that youth employment services are being implemented, and around 50,000 scholarships would be offered for higher studies. The premier also mentioned that the private sector creates jobs and enables individuals to launch their own enterprises all around the globe.

The Prime Minister also told that if the youngsters have viable business plans, then loans would be provided to them based on merit. The young generation can serve the country by beginning their own company. Furthermore, he said that the government is helping the youngsters in finding work so that they can assist in improving the economy.

