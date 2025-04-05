Federal Government Appoints New Chiefs for FIA and NCCIA

The federal government announced new chiefs for two of the country’s most important law enforcement agencies — the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the newly-established National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). These appointments will boost Pakistan’s capability to deal with both traditional and digital crimes more effectively.

Riffat Mukhtar Appointed as New FIA Director General

Riffat Mukhtar, a grade-21 police officer and the current Inspector General of the National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), has been appointed as the new Director General (DG) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The government made his appointment following the Federal Investigation Agency Act, 1974, and the Civil Servants Act, 1973. The notification issued by the federal government stated that the appointment is effective immediately.

Riffat Mukhtar brings with him decades of experience in policing and administration. He has previously served as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Interior and has also held the post of Inspector General of Police (IGP) in Sindh — a role that gave him deep insight into tackling law and order issues in one of the country’s most complex regions. He took charge of the NH&MP in December 2023, replacing Salman Chaudhry.

His leadership will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the FIA, which is Pakistan’s top investigative agency. The FIA handles a wide range of federal crimes, including terrorism, money laundering, human trafficking, cybercrime, and corruption. Given his vast experience, Mr. Mukhtar is a strong choice to lead the agency at a time when digital and transnational crimes are becoming increasingly complex.

Waqaruddin Syed to Lead National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency

In another key development, the government appointed Waqaruddin Syed, a grade-20 officer currently serving in the FIA, as the Director General of the newly-formed National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA). The government made his appointment under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016 (as amended in 2025), along with provisions of the Civil Servants Act, 1973. This notification, like that of Riffat Mukhtar, takes effect immediately.

Waqaruddin Syed is a seasoned officer with significant experience in dealing with electronic and financial crimes. His transfer to the NCCIA signals the government’s commitment to enhancing its cybercrime investigation capabilities in the face of rising digital threats.

The NCCIA has been established under the Interior Division and is tasked with investigating and preventing crimes related to the internet and technology. These include hacking, online fraud, data breaches, digital harassment, and other forms of cybercrimes that are becoming more prevalent with the increasing use of digital platforms.

With these new appointments, the government aims to strengthen both traditional and digital law enforcement institutions. The move is a strategic step toward improving national security, protecting citizens’ rights, and modernizing the country’s response to both physical and cyber threats.

