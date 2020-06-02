Federal Government Released 5.17 Bn for IT and Telecom Division

The federal government has released Rs 5.17 billion for Information Technology and Telecom Division in the current financial year so far . The government had allocated Rs 7.341 billion for 29 ongoing and new development schemes of Information Technology and Telecom Division in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the fiscal year 2019-20. however, it was later revised downward to Rs 4.7 billion.

The government has authorized the releases of Rs 4.2 billion local component and Rs 878 million foreign components so far. The federal government has released Rs583.3 billion (83.21 per cent) including Rs121.24 billion foreign aid (94.5 per cent) for various ongoing and new development projects under the Public-Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2019-2020 against the total budgeted allocation of Rs701 billion.

According to the latest data of the PSDP 2019-2020 released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms, the government released Rs244.2 billion (77.87 per cent) including Rs18 billion foreign aid for development projects of various ministries, divisions and related departments out of Rs313.6 billion budgeted allocation.

The government also released a total of Rs194.18 billion (102.15 per cent) including Rs96.6 billion (100 per cent) foreign aid out of Rs190.1 billion for development budget of corporations, which were released more Rs4.1 billion (2.15 per cent) of total budgeted allocation; Rs173.5 billion including Rs78.74 billion foreign aid out of Rs154.966 billion, which is Rs18.53 billion more releases out of total entire budgeted amount for the projects of the National Highways Authority (NHA); and Rs20.7 billion including Rs17.86 billion foreign aid for National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC)/Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) out of Rs35.16 billion.

The ministry released a total of Rs43.56 billion (94 percent) including Rs4.58 billion foreign aid out of Rs44.28 billion budgeted allocation for development projects of special areas; Rs27.22 billion including Rs3.25 billion foreign aid for development projects of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK); and Rs16.34 billion including Rs1.3 billion foreign aid for Gilgit-Baltistan for financial year 2019-2020.

The government released Rs7.52 billion including Rs1.3 billion foreign aid out of Rs9.22 billion for development projects of the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division. A total of Rs35.16 billion out of Rs36 billion have been released for the Cabinet Division.

The government released Rs49.74 billion for security enhancement against Rs53 billion budgeted allocation for financial year 2019-2020. The Ministry of Planning, Development and Reforms released Rs8.67 billion for development projects of the Railway Division against Rs12.57 billion budgeted allocation, Rs1.76 billion for development projects of Science and Technology Research Division, Rs8 billion for the National Food Security and Research Division.

The government has released Rs3.53 billion for development projects of the Federal Education and Professional Training Division out of Rs4.14 billion budgeted allocation, and Rs28.29 billion including Rs148.15 million foreign aid have been released out of Rs28.65 billion for the development projects of the Higher Education Commission.

The ministry released a total of Rs77.26 billion for the Water Resources Division including Rs7.69 billion foreign aid and Rs270.47 million for the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority. The government has released Rs7.5 billion for development projects of the Climate Change Division.

The government has released Rs8.4 billion for development projects of Interior Division, Rs5.84 billion for Revenue Division, Rs2.9 billion for Housing and Works Division, Rs7.21 billion for Finance Division, Rs1.86 billion for Aviation Division, and Rs1.7 billion for Defence Production Division.