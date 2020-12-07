Federal Govt appoints new executive director ‘Frequency Allocation Board’

The federal govt has appointed Brig (retired) Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan as the new executive director, Frequency Allocation Board (FAB).

The Establishment Division notified the appointment of Khan with immediate effect.

The notification stated, “the federal government has been pleased to appoint Brig (R) Mohammed Tahir Ahmed Khan as Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB) in SEG-2 scale for three years on contract basis under Cabinet Division with immediate effect and until further order.”

The sources said, the post of Executive Director, became vacant on July, 20, 2020 after completion of its stipulated tenure of 3 years. On the directions of Prime Minister, the post was advertised in the print media on October 04, 2020. Fifteen applications were received, out of which five candidates were shortlisted and interviewed for the post of Executive Director, FAB. A Selection Committee, in terms of Regulation 4 and 5 of Part-1 of Chapter-2 of FAB Employees (Service) Regulation, 2014 was constituted under the chairmanship of Secretary Cabinet. The Selection Committee conducted interviews of the short listed candidates on November 12, 2020 for the post of Executive Director, A panel of following five candidates (in order of merit) against the post of Executive Director, FAB has been finalized by the Selection Committee: (i) Brig. (R) Muhammad Tahir Ahmed Khan Brig; (ii) Brig Musharraf Khan (retired); (iii) Dr Mushtaq Ahmad; (iv) Brig Sajjad Salim (retired) and; (v) Imad Memon. The Cabinet Division has proposed Brig Muhammad Tahir Ahmed Khan (retired) as Executive Director FAB.

Created by the Government of Pakistan, the FAB analyses and assigns the portions of radio spectrum to intended wireless users in the country.

The board safeguards and monitors the national spectrum to ensure its optimum utilisation across Pakistan.

The FAB constantly provides professional and judicious spectrum management services driven by strategically-aligned processes, technical excellence, and collaborative performance.

It envisaged to become a globally renowned radio spectrum management organisation.