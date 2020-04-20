Federal govt launches web portal to facilitate overseas Pakistanis

The federal government has launched a web portal to facilitate and provide timely information to overseas Pakistan amid COVID-19 pandemic.

According to details the government has decided to upgrade the existing web portal covid.govt.pk and include an option of ‘air travel’ on the portal, allowing the overseas Pakistanis to get timely information regarding flight operations to and from Pakistan.

The web page would also carry government’s guidelines and policies.

Adviser to Prime Minister on National Security Moeed Yusuf said that they want to bring back the Pakistanis stranded abroad on priority basis.

“We have launched the website to address any confusion among overseas Pakistanis regarding government’s policy and provide accurate information to them,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his condolences with the Pakistanis living abroad who have fallen victim to the COVID-19.

PM Imran Khan in a Tweet said, “Many died while serving in the frontline of the global war against COVID19. My condolences and prayers go their families.”

“My prayers also for early recovery of those still battling COVID19. You are all in our prayers,” he added.

The PM further stated that his prayers are with people who are still battling the deadly virus.

“We can never forget all of you far away from Pak who continue to do us proud and are our greatest asset, playing a critical role in Pak’s development through remittances & charity work,” the prime minister added.