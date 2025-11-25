Federal IT Minister Meets GSMA Leadership at MWC 2025 to Discuss Pakistan’s Digital Future

Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima Khawaja met with GSMA CEO and Director John Hoffman during the opening ceremony of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025. The meeting focused on global mobile industry trends and Pakistan’s strategy for shaping its digital future.

Discussions highlighted digital services, connectivity, and technology-driven innovation as key areas of collaboration. Both parties explored opportunities to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and GSMA to support the country’s ICT ecosystem and technological growth.

Minister Khawaja briefed the GSMA leadership on Pakistan’s digital vision, ongoing reforms, and initiatives aimed at enhancing digital infrastructure and services. The dialogue reflected a mutual interest in leveraging technology to drive economic development and innovation.

Participation in MWC 2025 underscores Pakistan’s commitment to aligning with global technological trends and expanding international partnerships in the ICT sector.

