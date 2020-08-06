Federal IT Minister Visits NIC Islamabad

Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for IT & Telecommunications visited National Incubation Center Islamabad, funded and set up by Ignite under the auspices of Ministry of IT & Telecom. NIC Islamabad is being managed by TeamUp in collaboration with Jazz.

During the visit IT Minister met with the startups incubated in the center. He said, the entrepreneurial ecosystem is on the rise.

He said that youth are our future and asset. The Federal Minister said that youth of Pakistan have great talent and Ministry of IT is focusing on the uplift of youth. He said that Ministry of IT is committed to equip youth with digital skills. He said that the projects of startups are laudable.

The Federal Minister for IT said that the recent inclusion of numerous innovations hubs, incubation centers and venture capital funds are helping the startup community to grow in Pakistan. These incubation spaces will help us built a knowledge-based economy and help build a progressive and Digital Pakistan. The startups are creating jobs, empowering the underprivileged communities and making Pakistan technologically-enabled, he said.

Speaking at the occasion Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite said, over 60% of our population comprise of youth. They are the future. Ease of doing business, developing makers spaces, giving them access to international venture capitalists (VCs) will help them accelerate their ideas. He said, the ultimate idea is to instill an entrepreneurial mindset across the country so that youth is self-employed besides creating job opportunities.

Earlier in his welcome address Mr. Parvez Abbasi, Director NIC Islamabad said, NIC Program is providing a platform to the young aspiring startups and enabling them to address the major socio-economic challenges facing Pakistan. All the stakeholders including the academia, corporate, media, government and the startup world need to collaborate in order to further strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem initiated by Ignite.

Mr. Jawad Azfar, GM Projects Ignite and Mr. Amir Ijaz Chief Digital Officer Jazz were also present at the occasion.