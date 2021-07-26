The Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE) has operated since its foundation in 1957 as a unitary body of newspaper editors in the country to campaign for the defense of freedom of the press and the right of access to information to maintain the spirit of democracy. For a long time, CPNE has been demanding a new digital policy for newspaper websites. Keeping that in mind, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has announced that his ministry has finalized the digital policy for newspaper websites.

The Federal Minister expressed his condolences over the death of the CPNE’s president Arif Nizami while talking to members of the council, according to a CPNE press release issued on Saturday. According to the minister, the summary of the digital policy would be presented in front of the federal cabinet’s meeting next week for final approval.

Federal Minister Finalizes Digital Policy for Newspaper Websites

In addition to that, Principal Information Officer Sohail Ali Khan has informed that the new policy would allow the federal government to separately post ads to news websites. Furthermore, he added that an amount of Rs1 billion might be allocated for this purpose.

On the other hand, Mr. Chaudhry has said that regional along with local newspapers would be allotted a separate quota. Any news website which has operated for more than 6 months period will be regarded as eligible for ads. Such advertisements will be monitored through the cyber wing of the government.

CPNE’s senior vice president Kazam Khan and provincial presidents Irshad Ahmed Arif and Ayaz Khan have also shown gratitude to the information minister regarding his efforts for the approval of the digital policy.

