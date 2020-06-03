Federal Minister for IT Gives Direction for Completing Work on IT Park in Transparent Manner

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq chaired a meeting regarding IT Park Islamabad project. Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui was also present in the meeting.

During meeting, Federal Minister for IT was briefed about the detail engineering and ICT design of the IT Park to be built at Chak Shazad, Islamabad. The Federal Minister gave direction that the work on the IT Park project must be completed in transparent manner.

Federal Minister for IT Gives Direction for Completing Work on IT Park in Transparent Manner

He directed to install solar electric light poles in the parking area of the IT Park for the efficient utilization of energy. Solar panels can also be installed in the rooftop of the IT Park building to utilize renewable energy, he said.

The Federal Minister gave direction that the groundbreaking of the IT Park should be at the earliest and the work on it should be completed speedily. Earlier, the chair was apprised that the IT Park Islamabad will consist of twelve storeys (10 storeys above and 2 storeys underground) self-contained buildings and will act as a state- of-art facility and part of the enabling environment to foster collaboration, innovation and product development.

Meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB).

check out? Huawei Delegation Calls on on Federal IT Minister