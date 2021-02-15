Federal Minister for IT appointed as President of STI Committee of World Business Angel Investment Forum

Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque has been appointed as President of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Committee of the World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF), a sub-organization of G20 countries. The WBAF selected Pakistan from 127 countries for the office of Committee’s President. India was also in a queue to hold this important position. However, the position went to Pakistan. The appointment of Syed Amin Ul Haque as President of Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Committee is based on his prominent role in the IT and Telecom sector in Pakistan.

The organization encourages and supports startups, SMEs, around the world. The organization also ensures practical steps to promote science, technology and innovation. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey and several other world leaders are the member of this organization. Regarding his appointment as President of STI Committee, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications Syed Amin Ul Haque said that it’s an honor for Pakistan and I hope that it would pave way for Pakistan to become a technology hub in South Asia. He said that under the commitment of the Prime Minister, Pakistani artisans will access to international level while start-ups, small business entrepreneur and companies will access to global investors. He said that Pakistan’s IT, science, technology and telecommunication sectors will be open to the world, which will result in business development, foreign investment and employment opportunities in the country.

The Federal Minister said holding of position of the President of STI Committee will greatly help in Pakistan’s access to foreign investors, multi-million dollar funds from all over the world, fulfilling digital vision of Pakistan and country’s economic stability. Small businesses, technology companies, creative professionals and start-ups will have easier access to investors, while Pakistan has a great forum for branding around the world, he added. It may be recalled that a high level team of the Ministry of IT has been working for several months to showcase Pakistani artisans, Startups and SMEs, all over the world and to encourage foreign investors to come to Pakistan. Contacts with the World Business Angel Investment Forum and the opening of its office in Pakistan are a link in this chain. A letter was also sent to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in this regard. As a result of these contacts, the World Business Angel Investment Forum offered to select Syed Amin Ul Haque, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunications, as the STI committee President.

India was also in the queue for this position. The World Business Angels Investment Forum (WBAF) is an international organization aiming to ease access to finance for businesses from start up to scale up, with the ultimate goal of generating more jobs and more social justice worldwide. It is committed to collaborating globally to empower world economic development by creating innovative financial instruments for innovators, startups, and SMEs. As an affiliated partner of the G20 Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI), the WBAF Angel Investment Fund is designed to capitalize on the worldwide growth in entrepreneurial activity and venture financing for startups and scaleups and to benefit from WBAF’s extensive network of global investors, including angel investors, private equity funds, co-investment platforms, and wealth management institutions, family offices, VCs and acceleration centers.

The Global Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Committee is committed to connecting innovators with smart finance, creating a better environment for innovation, helping inventors commercialize their inventions, fostering the kind of creative thinking that leads to innovation by open learning and skill development, and accelerating technology transfer around the world.