Federal Minister Launches E-procurement System in Pakistan Railways

Azam Khan Swati, Federal Minister for Railways, has launched a new initiative of the E-procurement System in Pakistan Railways, which would provide transparency in the contractual awarding process.

Speaking at the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between PR and Tejari, the minister stated that the government was focusing on accountability, transparency, and providing assistance to the people, and that the government had made tremendous progress toward e-governance in this regard.

“The start of e-procurement by railways is exciting since billions of rupees are invested in projects and routine procurement,” said Muhammad Azam Khan Swati, federal minister for Railways.

With the successful launch of the E-Procurement pilot project, other public-sector organisations will be pushed to follow suit and make their procurement budgets open and available in order to create a 100 percent audit trail, which is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s goal.

Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani, Secretary Pakistan Railways, stated that the department has established a plan that will not only keep the E-procurement system transparent but will also save time.

Syed Usman Hassan, general manager at Tejari Pakistan, commented on the agreement, saying his company provides e-procurement solutions to its clients in the public and private sectors, including the National Highway Authority, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, United Bank Limited, Punjab Skills Development Fund, Orient Petroleum Limited, and Pearl Continental and Marriot Hotels. Senior executives from both organisations were also in session.