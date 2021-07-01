In an inauguration ceremony held yesterday, the Minister for Economic Affairs, Omar Ayub Khan launched the NGOs e-Portal and help desk facility in the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOFA). The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD), Noor Ahmed, and representatives from MOFA along with non-governmental organizations such as Community World Service Asia, SPADO, and HRDN.

Federal Minister Omar Ayub Inaugurates E-portal for Facilitating NGOs

Secretary EAD was the host of the event. He welcomed and elaborated the participants regarding the overall structure of the current NGO sector in the country and the NGO Policy, 2013, which had a series of setbacks like lack of clear definition, eligibility conditions, appeal process, oversight & reporting arrangements, and obligations & prohibitions.

The former policy encompassed a few complexities and it was a tiresome process. The approval procedure was complicated and usually took 12-18 months to complete consultation with a number of related ministries, offices, and agencies.

Furthermore, the secretary EAD revealed to the participants a new “Policy for NGOs/NPOs receiving Foreign Contribution – 2021.” The new policy has been already approved by the Economic Coordination Committee in its meeting held on 16th June 2021.

The new policy entails that the approval process will be finalized in a maximum of 2 months time period via online submission of applications and consultations.

The NGOs e-portal will widen the space for global NGOs. They can play a greater role in socio-economic development. In addition to that, it will also unveil fake NGOs. Improved data reporting and disclosure requirements with a smart oversight management system will greatly enhance the efficacy of the NGOs.

Check out? Facebook Introduces a Newsletter Platform Called “Bulletin”



