The Government of Pakistan is making steady progress in its mission to reduce poverty and uplift vulnerable families through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) — one of the country’s largest social safety nets. In a recent visit, Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah, toured the BISP Central Zonal Office in Lahore. The visit was aimed at reviewing the program’s performance in Punjab and understanding how its different initiatives are changing lives on the ground.

Federal Minister Reviews BISP Operations in Lahore: Focus on Support, Skills, and Better Service

During the visit, Muhammad Nasir Khalili, Director General of BISP Punjab, gave a detailed briefing to the Minister. He shared that BISP’s various wings are working actively to deliver financial help, education support, nutrition, and skills training to millions across the province.

Helping Millions Through Cash Assistance

Under the flagship Benazir Kafaalat Programme, more than 4.7 million poor and deserving families in Punjab are receiving direct cash assistance. This support is a vital lifeline for families struggling to meet daily expenses amid rising living costs.

Promoting Education for Children

Another big success is the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme, which has helped over 8.2 million children enrol and stay in school. The program offers cash stipends to parents to encourage them to send their children, especially girls, to school instead of putting them to work.

Nutrition for Mothers and Babies

The Benazir Nashonuma Programme is another important step to tackle malnutrition among mothers and infants. Through this initiative, pregnant and lactating women and their babies get better nutrition and health support, helping families raise healthier children.

Empowering Families with Skills

Speaking during the briefing, Syed Imran Ahmed Shah emphasised that welfare is not just about cash payments — it’s also about empowering people. He praised the Benazir Hunarmand Programme, which trains not only women but also other family members in useful skills, so they can earn a stable income and improve their standard of living.

Better Service for Beneficiaries

The Minister underlined the need for quick and effective resolution of any complaints raised by BISP beneficiaries. He directed the team to further strengthen the complaint registration and redressal system to ensure that issues are resolved in a timely manner and no eligible person faces unnecessary delays.

Acknowledging the Team

Syed Imran Ahmed Shah appreciated the hard work and dedication shown by the BISP Punjab team. He also acknowledged the presence and efforts of Fawad Nawaz Kayani, Director General (Organisation Management), BISP Headquarters, who was also there during the visit.

The visit reflects the government’s commitment to making social welfare more efficient, transparent, and impactful. By combining financial support with education, nutrition, and skills training, BISP continues to play a major role in helping millions break the cycle of poverty.

